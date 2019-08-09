Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is a company in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has 90.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.40% 1.10% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida N/A 27 18.76 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.63 2.66

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida currently has a consensus target price of $30.5, suggesting a potential upside of 20.27%. The competitors have a potential upside of 24.91%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.9. Competitively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida does not pay a dividend.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.