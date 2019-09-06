Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Comparison side by side

Both Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.43 N/A 1.44 18.76 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 438 3.04 N/A 33.53 13.93

Table 1 demonstrates Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Citizens BancShares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Competitively, First Citizens BancShares Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and First Citizens BancShares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a consensus price target of $29, and a 24.20% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 50.4% respectively. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.7% of First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has weaker performance than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.