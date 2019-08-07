Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Comparison side by side

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 27 4.79 N/A 1.44 18.76 Ameris Bancorp 37 5.09 N/A 2.86 13.90

Table 1 demonstrates Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameris Bancorp is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1% Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 9.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.9 beta indicates that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is 10.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ameris Bancorp is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and Ameris Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 2 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 20.65% for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida with consensus price target of $30.5. Meanwhile, Ameris Bancorp’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 21.82%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Ameris Bancorp seems more appealing than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92% Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58%

For the past year Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s stock price has smaller growth than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.