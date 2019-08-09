Seachange Intl (SEAC) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Stake; Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Copart (CPRT) Stake by $1.45 Million; Market Value Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 67.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 24,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 11,657 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $706,000, down from 35,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.74. About 726,105 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 70,069 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17,200 shares to 28,121 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $130.09 million for 33.81 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 71,159 were reported by Raymond James Services Advsr. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.14% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Com holds 1,914 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company reported 0.46% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 29,910 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp has 245,757 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wafra holds 0.55% or 258,964 shares. Carroll Finance has 461 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity accumulated 16,770 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Llc invested in 4.24% or 516,000 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 12,058 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). New York-based Virtu Limited has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 157,594 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 184,042 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 0.59% or 633,000 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 41,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 229,648 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Blackrock holds 0% or 657,485 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp reported 106,289 shares. Vigilant Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sei Investments Company owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 8,136 shares. Bridgeway Cap accumulated 267,000 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 979,430 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).