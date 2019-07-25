Seachange Intl (SEAC) Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Stake; Farmers Trust Co Lowered Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $753,300 as Shares Rose

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 4,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 8,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $187.15. About 1.67M shares traded or 4.98% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.785. About 22,056 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 417,142 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1.48M shares. Art Advsrs owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 30,660 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 61,760 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 6,840 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.59% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 633,000 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Llc invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Gmt owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 38,180 shares. Northern Trust owns 106,289 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,009 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “SeaChange Int’l (SEAC) announces Mark J. Bonney has been named Executive Chair – StreetInsider.com” on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SeaChange Appoints Yossi Aloni Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Partner TV OTT Service Launches on SeaChange Adrenalin Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaChange Announces Leadership Changes Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.92 million activity. On Wednesday, June 12 PONS ROBERT M bought $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 20,000 shares. BONNEY MARK J had bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Glenview National Bank & Trust Tru Dept owns 0.1% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,203 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,314 shares. Ls Ltd Liability owns 9,793 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.06% or 2,546 shares in its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,218 shares. Country Club Trust Co Na holds 5,473 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 550 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,857 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 153 are owned by Howe And Rusling Inc. Smith Salley & Associates stated it has 0.2% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Joel Isaacson Lc reported 1,385 shares. 789,530 are owned by Prudential Fincl.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX: Perhaps Pushing Efficiency Too Much – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Time for Investors to Get On Board CSX Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.