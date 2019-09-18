Seachange Intl (SEAC) Market Value Rose While Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Stake; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 4,830 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 20,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 284,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.47 million, down from 304,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. It closed at $39.81 lastly. It is down 6.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31,900 shares to 57,760 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 23,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,105 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Group.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $219,232 activity. BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern invested in 106,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 0% or 1,104 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.61M shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1,109 shares. 1,320 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.13 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Capital reported 984,000 shares. Advisory Service Lc reported 10,870 shares stake. State Street Corporation accumulated 39,799 shares. The New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 4,569 shares. 68,144 are owned by Sg Capital. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Renaissance Tech Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Company owns 151,095 shares.