SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.72 N/A -1.21 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 87 48.11 N/A 0.01 7959.17

Table 1 demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SeaChange International Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% Zoom Video Communications Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SeaChange International Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoom Video Communications Inc. 1 4 3 2.38

Competitively the average target price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is $86.67, which is potential 6.30% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaChange International Inc. and Zoom Video Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 29.8%. SeaChange International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Zoom Video Communications Inc. -0.45% 9.96% 31.27% 0% 0% 54.05%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.