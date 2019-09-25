SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.69 N/A -1.21 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 139 3.13 N/A 0.78 174.85

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SeaChange International Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 has SeaChange International Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. MicroStrategy Incorporated’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, MicroStrategy Incorporated which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SeaChange International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares and 96.2% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares. About 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of MicroStrategy Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than MicroStrategy Incorporated

Summary

MicroStrategy Incorporated beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.