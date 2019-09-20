SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.75 N/A -1.21 0.00 Domo Inc. 31 3.13 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and Domo Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SeaChange International Inc. and Domo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Domo Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. SeaChange International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Domo Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for SeaChange International Inc. and Domo Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Domo Inc. is $25, which is potential 38.58% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SeaChange International Inc. and Domo Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 93%. SeaChange International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Domo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Domo Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.