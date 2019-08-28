SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.27 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.68 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaChange International Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of SeaChange International Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk & Volatility

SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. SeaChange International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SeaChange International Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is $67.5, which is potential 30.03% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 92% respectively. 6.2% are SeaChange International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. was more bullish than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.