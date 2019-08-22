SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.24 N/A -1.21 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 50 10.36 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaChange International Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. SeaChange International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SeaChange International Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s average target price is $58.5, while its potential upside is 3.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. was more bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.