SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Reaches $2.96 After 8.00% Down Move; Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) SI Increased By 17.24%

The stock of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 205,582 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. The Company’s Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. It has a 82.81 P/E ratio. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.58 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. 20,000 SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares with value of $29,400 were bought by PONS ROBERT M. Shares for $189,832 were bought by BONNEY MARK J.