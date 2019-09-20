SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Contrasting side by side

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.75 N/A -1.21 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.53 N/A 1.54 72.43

Table 1 demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SeaChange International Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, SPS Commerce Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. SPS Commerce Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SeaChange International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SeaChange International Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 64.80% and its average target price is $78.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SeaChange International Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 98.5% respectively. Insiders held 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of SPS Commerce Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. was more bullish than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.