SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Contrasting side by side

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 -1.90 25.93M -1.21 0.00 Creative Realities Inc. 2 0.00 2.59M -2.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see SeaChange International Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SeaChange International Inc. and Creative Realities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 1,038,196,668.80% -68.7% -51.7% Creative Realities Inc. 141,669,401.60% -130.2% -38.5%

Risk & Volatility

SeaChange International Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Creative Realities Inc.’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Creative Realities Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. SeaChange International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Creative Realities Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.5% of Creative Realities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of Creative Realities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% Creative Realities Inc. -1.29% 3.14% 2.61% -4.56% -67.38% 0.88%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. has stronger performance than Creative Realities Inc.

Summary

SeaChange International Inc. beats Creative Realities Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, luxury and other individual retail brands, digital out-of-home companies, advertising networks, outdoor clients, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the hospitality, branded retail, automotive, food service, and retail healthcare industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.