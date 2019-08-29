SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) Contrasting side by side

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.31 N/A -1.21 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.67 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SeaChange International Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SeaChange International Inc. and CounterPath Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Volatility & Risk

SeaChange International Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. CounterPath Corporation’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

2.1 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SeaChange International Inc. Its rival CounterPath Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. SeaChange International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.4% of SeaChange International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are CounterPath Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc. was more bullish than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

SeaChange International Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.