SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Comparing side by side

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International Inc. 2 1.72 N/A -1.21 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 93 15.34 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SeaChange International Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International Inc. 0.00% -68.7% -51.7% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that SeaChange International Inc. is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. AppFolio Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

SeaChange International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, AppFolio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. SeaChange International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AppFolio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SeaChange International Inc. and AppFolio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.4% and 72.8%. Insiders held roughly 6.2% of SeaChange International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SeaChange International Inc. 14.2% 43.06% 51.13% 26.02% -35.37% 59.52% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year SeaChange International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

AppFolio Inc. beats SeaChange International Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.