SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Lone Pine Capital Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 22,536 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.06M shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 9.04M shares with $1.07 billion value, down from 10.10M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% or 224,399 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability reported 25,000 shares. Northern Corporation reported 106,289 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 3,009 shares. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,799 shares. 979,430 were accumulated by Roumell Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. 11,339 are owned by Virtu Ltd Liability Corp. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 157,594 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 41,700 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.26 million shares. 1,104 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 129,457 shares. Blackrock owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 657,485 shares. Gmt Cap holds 0% or 38,180 shares in its portfolio.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.46 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832. Another trade for 955,987 shares valued at $1.48M was bought by SINGER KAREN. PONS ROBERT M had bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 288,811 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Seatown Hldg Pte Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 232,700 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Limited Liability Company invested 9.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 177,627 shares. Ashfield Prtn Lc accumulated 338,558 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Princeton Strategies Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 95,293 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,277 shares. Cwh Mgmt, Washington-based fund reported 42,119 shares. Orca Invest Ltd Co accumulated 6.11% or 45,467 shares. Conning invested 0.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd reported 19,536 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.08% above currents $137.78 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.