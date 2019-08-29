SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Trimmed By $35.48 Million Its State Str (STT) Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased State Str Corp (STT) stake by 8.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 545,800 shares as State Str Corp (STT)’s stock declined 12.42%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 5.92M shares with $389.69M value, down from 6.47M last quarter. State Str Corp now has $18.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 2.75 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – State Street CEO Discusses Long Term Investing and ETFs (Video); 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 25/04/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Signs Declaration on Financial Risks Related to Climate Change; 16/03/2018 – State Street’s Kumar wants answers on shareholder rights; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 31/05/2018 – Asset manager SSGA seeks review of board election process in Europe; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2. About 57,821 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Non-GAAP Income From Operations 10c/Share; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “SeaChange International to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GuruFocus.com” published on August 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results On August 29, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $219,232 activity. $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was bought by PONS ROBERT M on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Sei Co has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com holds 229,648 shares. Renaissance Technology holds 1.48 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 417,142 shares or 0% of the stock. Roumell Asset Management Lc stated it has 979,430 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 106,289 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 657,485 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap invested in 0.59% or 633,000 shares. 168 were accumulated by Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Art Llc has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 30,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 224,399 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 157,594 shares.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.22 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Ltd Partnership accumulated 8,074 shares. 92,156 were accumulated by Tirschwell & Loewy. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 397,355 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn stated it has 2,345 shares. Boys Arnold And Company holds 5,295 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bath Savings accumulated 5,175 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & reported 9,445 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg Sa owns 29,156 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,248 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 0.19% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 9,800 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.09% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 9.64M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.09% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 46,515 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa owns 31,837 shares.

Analysts await State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 21.93% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.87 per share. STT’s profit will be $543.96M for 8.53 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by State Street Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “State Street Provides Clients Record Access to Cleared Repo Financing – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering State Street (NYSE:STT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. State Street has $8400 highest and $5300 lowest target. $61.83’s average target is 24.13% above currents $49.81 stock price. State Street had 15 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, June 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $8400 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of STT in report on Monday, July 8 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 8 by UBS. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of STT in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $194,985 activity. de Saint-Aignan Patrick bought $24,620 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Franklin Finl Network Inc stake by 45,100 shares to 183,322 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Myr Group Inc Del (NASDAQ:MYRG) stake by 29,700 shares and now owns 131,916 shares. Altus Midstream Co was raised too.