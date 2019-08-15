SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC) Analysts See $-0.10 EPS; Coatue Management Has Trimmed Facebook (FB) Stake By $138.81 Million

Coatue Management Llc decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 18.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Coatue Management Llc sold 836,211 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Coatue Management Llc holds 3.80 million shares with $633.52M value, down from 4.64 million last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $512.70B valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 18.90M shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Americans’ Trust of Facebook Nosedives; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Congressional Testimony on Facebook Privacy (Video); 19/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SOURCE FOR MEDIA REPORTS IS FORMER CONTRACTOR FOR CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHO LEFT IN 2014, NOT A FOUNDER; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: LEARNED A LOT FROM 2016 ELECTION, BREXIT; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 26/04/2018 – Facebook exec promises UK lawmakers overhaul for political ads; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 24,404 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $70.65 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.70 million activity. $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was bought by BONNEY MARK J on Tuesday, June 11. 20,000 shares were bought by PONS ROBERT M, worth $29,400 on Wednesday, June 12. 955,987 SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares with value of $1.48 million were bought by SINGER KAREN.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SeaChange International Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 6, 2019 : DOCU, MTN, OLLI, GES, ZUMZ, SEAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability accumulated 184,042 shares. State Street has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 39,799 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Virtu Limited Co invested in 11,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 657,485 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 3,009 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 41,700 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability accumulated 2.02 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Paragon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 168 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.17M shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 417,142 shares or 0% of all its holdings. King Luther holds 0% or 192,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: FB, PEGI, NR – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management holds 6,784 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Plancorp Limited Liability reported 2,726 shares. Mengis Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,931 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Management, Alabama-based fund reported 1,350 shares. City holds 0.96% or 20,429 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 30,990 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Qvt LP invested in 1.39% or 33,217 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Spinnaker holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,159 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt has 38,070 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 104,755 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na owns 60,105 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Lc reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 6,349 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Farmers National Bank accumulated 1,051 shares.

Coatue Management Llc increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 913,339 shares to 1.12 million valued at $292.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) stake by 56,544 shares and now owns 2.47M shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.