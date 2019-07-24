Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Value Rose, Kingstown Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $9.25 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 5.80 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 19/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$8.2 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.04. About 3.36 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 16,677 shares. Srb Corp reported 19,334 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Proshare Lc holds 783,554 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Savant Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 6,712 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 75,738 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 44,090 shares. Veritas Ltd Liability Partnership holds 3,275 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Com stated it has 367,452 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 596,287 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.14% or 511,420 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,807 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 56,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.34% or 6.13M shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 5,345 shares to 735 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 54,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL).

