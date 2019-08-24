Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $995,440 as Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, King Luther Capital Management Has Increased Position

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 22,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358.53M, up from 3.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.29. About 2.01M shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 6,239 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Hodges Mgmt holds 48,473 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Stadion Money stated it has 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Business Ser holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,580 shares. First Retail Bank owns 8,941 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Jasper Ridge Lp invested in 0.26% or 51,356 shares. Lbmc Invest Ltd Liability reported 0.14% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Investors owns 2,470 shares. Phocas has 4,820 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Whitnell owns 48,575 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Lc holds 7.37% or 240,587 shares in its portfolio. Essex Service owns 64,125 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Mariner Ltd Co holds 1.2% or 887,985 shares in its portfolio. 29,748 are owned by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Hall Kathryn A stated it has 5,861 shares.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11,315 shares to 18,735 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,333 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Advsrs Incorporated holds 3,016 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 19,810 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc reported 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Comerica Bank has 0.11% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Oakworth Cap holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 48,466 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.2% or 623,388 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested 0.26% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership owns 129 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) owns 2,745 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) has 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,655 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 13.71 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. 31,056 are owned by M&T Bankshares. Duncker Streett stated it has 9,625 shares.

