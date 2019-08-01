Seabridge Investment Advisors Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake by $3.11 Million as Valuation Declined; Sloane Robinson Llp Trimmed Globant S A Com (GLOB) Position as Stock Price Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 99.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 1.96 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS NXP; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Never Named Huawei as Second Handset Maker Withholding Payments; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 11/04/2018 – Brain Corp CEO Dr. Eugene lzhikevich to Speak at CONNECT; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom refuses to back down in pursuit of Qualcomm

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 3,023 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $502 MLN TO $510 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94 million for 64.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opera Ltd by 107,700 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.