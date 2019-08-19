Seabridge Investment Advisors Stake in Mohawk Industries (MHK) Boosted as Share Value Declined; Carmax (KMX) Holding Increased by Akre Capital Management Llc

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.34. About 682,001 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Akre Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc bought 300,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 6.08M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424.24M, up from 5.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,310 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.56% or 9,211 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.04% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Asset Management One Ltd has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 24 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 11,661 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.07% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 3,120 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Bancshares Of Mellon owns 425,584 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 30,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 827,182 are held by Fpr Ltd Liability Corporation. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has 49,440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 3,700 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 18,400 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

