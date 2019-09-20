Seabridge Investment Advisors Position In Merck & Co (MRK) Was Increased; Sectoral Asset Management Has Boosted Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $3.03 Million as Market Value Declined

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $85.31. About 10.92 million shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase IIB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 20/05/2018 – EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO DUE TO BEGIN ON MONDAY -HEALTH MINISTRY; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 06/04/2018 – Incyte-Merck trial fails in blow to cancer immunotherapy, but researchers remain hopeful; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Updates on Consumer Health, New Launches — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 23/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – NO CHANGES TO EISAI’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FORECASTS FOR FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2018 BASED ON RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM MERCK; 24/05/2018 – EISAI – FDA HAS INDICATED THAT EXTENSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT DATE IS NEEDED TO ALLOW ADDITIONAL TIME FOR REVIEW OF THE APPLICATION; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 112,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 721,556 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.58M, up from 609,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 549,479 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CO INTENDS TO APPEAL OPINION AND SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION BY CHMP; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 18/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 4km SSE of Portola Valley, CA; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 115,100 shares to 794,868 shares, valued at $36.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Gamma As owns 203,925 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 17,010 shares. Fiera owns 1.49M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 766,053 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt has invested 2.34% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). 70,968 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited. Harvey Cap Mngmt invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.05% or 9.04M shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors has 0% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 13,452 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 333,415 shares. Oppenheimer & owns 22,523 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Profund Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 18,016 shares. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 289,665 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 11,687 shares to 65,284 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 39,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,567 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

