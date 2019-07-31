Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) by $443,520 as Share Price Rose; Visa (V) Holding Has Increased by Anderson Hoagland & Co

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $185.2. About 710,126 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 69,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.21. About 1.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $115.33 million activity. 38,080 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $5.84 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Demsey John sold $1.52M. Shares for $3.42M were sold by MOSS SARA E on Tuesday, February 5. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold 422,056 shares worth $66.44M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd invested 0.04% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 26,148 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap has 0.11% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,219 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 0.51% or 36,159 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Brinker Inc accumulated 40,157 shares. Sensato Limited Liability Co has invested 3.67% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). At Savings Bank invested in 4,658 shares. American Group reported 90,113 shares. The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.31% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 237 shares. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,100 shares. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 84,243 shares. Moreover, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 1.75% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1.24 million shares.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 92.60 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 1.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 78,444 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Ls Advsrs Ltd reported 176,204 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 46,648 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Management Gp stated it has 3,741 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.45% stake. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 0.31% or 1.25 million shares. The New Jersey-based Amer Economic Planning Adv has invested 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Morgan Stanley owns 30.98M shares. 174,512 are held by Halsey Assoc Inc Ct. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 556,652 shares. Melvin Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 1.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Madison Holding Incorporated holds 324,445 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Lc has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,416 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv has invested 4.27% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).