Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Its Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stake by $684,690; Stock Rose; Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trimmed Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $480,523

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) by 46.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 9,229 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $808,000, down from 17,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $89.01. About 590,230 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold 3,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 36,406 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, down from 39,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $132.53. About 13.68M shares traded or 60.28% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold AJG shares while 164 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 147.24 million shares or 1.82% more from 144.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 4,976 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 4.11M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Asset Management One Co accumulated 93,975 shares. Westpac Bk owns 87,627 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 24,765 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 2.51% or 317,206 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 7,898 shares. Epoch Inv Prtn Incorporated owns 1.33M shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Andra Ap accumulated 72,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.04% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited reported 68,066 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 845 shares. American Natl Registered Advisor Inc accumulated 11,632 shares.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.18M for 27.82 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,998 shares to 88,237 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.68 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.