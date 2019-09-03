Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered At&T (T) Stake by $685,193; Shares Rose; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $5.80 Million as Market Value Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,008 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 70,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 11.85 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 05/04/2018 – Ed Nalbandian Returns to Avaya as Services Leader; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 65.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 23,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 59,411 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.69 million, up from 35,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $230.32. About 2.24M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 06/03/2018 – HHS SECRETARY ALEX AZAR COMMENTS ON UNITEDHEALTH GROUP; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83B for 9.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Rothschild Inv Il owns 393,145 shares. Brighton Jones owns 55,054 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Windward Management Co Ca has 217,724 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 12,726 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Pacific Global Investment Mgmt holds 0.27% or 39,240 shares. Wms Prtn Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 12,963 shares. Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.04% or 415,979 shares in its portfolio. 496,187 are held by Moody Savings Bank Trust Division. Moors & Cabot has invested 1.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Foster And Motley Incorporated holds 0.21% or 47,165 shares. Missouri-based Wedgewood Prtn Inc has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Whittier Tru Com owns 402,011 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $538.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,675 shares to 63,495 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 11,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,462 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.