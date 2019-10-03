Seabridge Investment Advisors Lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Holding; Martin Currie LTD Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 92.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd acquired 184,212 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 382,709 shares with $51.27M value, up from 198,497 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) stake by 46.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,870 shares as Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,229 shares with $808,000 value, down from 17,099 last quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. now has $16.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $86.33. About 752,335 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services (NW) Ltd; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 12/04/2018 – Insurance broker Arthur J Gallagher to sponsor rugby in UK; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 11.05% above currents $134.65 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14300 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) stake by 57,575 shares to 25,468 valued at $4.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 51,827 shares and now owns 5,039 shares. Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J Gallagher & (NYSE:AJG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Arthur J Gallagher & has $10800 highest and $8100 lowest target. $97.25’s average target is 12.65% above currents $86.33 stock price. Arthur J Gallagher & had 6 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Barclays Capital maintained Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9700 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $148.85 million for 26.98 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

