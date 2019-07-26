Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Rpm International (RPM) Holding by $653,718; Market Valuation Declined; Jacobs & Co Has Increased Constellation Brands A (STZ) Holding

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 41.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,077 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 17,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 687,401 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR FISCAL 2019, BEER BUSINESS IS TARGETING NET SALES & OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 9 PCT TO 11 PCT; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 4,465 shares to 8,249 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,499 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corporation (SPW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc invested 0% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). 225,008 are owned by Westwood Grp Inc. Magnetar Financial Limited Com holds 7,020 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.04% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 85 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd stated it has 0.07% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ameriprise Fin owns 473,513 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.29 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Co owns 3,504 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 5,726 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Nomura Incorporated owns 20,639 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.11% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

