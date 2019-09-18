Seabridge Investment Advisors Lifted Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK); Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by $468,028

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 3,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 65,534 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.98M, up from 61,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $131.64. About 236,599 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 17,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52M, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.5. About 330,029 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Utah Retirement reported 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 3,900 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Company. King Luther Cap Management Corp invested 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Ameriprise has 180,877 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 20,995 shares. Rwc Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 281,000 shares. Weiss Multi has 3,984 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 107,593 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 770,694 shares stake. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 814,627 shares. Stonebridge Capital Management invested in 14,991 shares or 0.72% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,903 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 79,542 shares to 10,862 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.78M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,747 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15,227 shares to 108,127 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 27,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,699 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 1,341 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 113,424 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 4,307 shares. Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc has 2.36% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 125 are owned by Mufg Americas. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,849 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 430,040 shares. Cibc World has 2,230 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 83,998 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 2,023 shares. Clearbridge Invs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 15,209 are held by Bb&T Lc. Old National Natl Bank In reported 1,634 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE bought 2,000 shares worth $235,375.

