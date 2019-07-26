Seabridge Investment Advisors Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); Shareholder Rwwm Increased Daily Journal (DJCO) Stake

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $230.3. About 82 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 4.19 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,249 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4,585 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Co Of Vermont holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1,715 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). American Int Grp Inc owns 714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shayne Lc reported 3,904 shares stake. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). First Manhattan holds 0% or 1 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Management accumulated 4,719 shares. 1,402 were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 244 shares or 0% of the stock. 18,352 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Comm Ny. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 2,608 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 13,250 shares.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64M and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,984 shares to 391,614 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 16,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,147 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).