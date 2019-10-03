Seabridge Investment Advisors Increases Position in Merck & Co (MRK); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Joho Capital Increased Stake by $49.88 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 44,243 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71 million, up from 37,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 7.98 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/04/2018 – MYLAN IN DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 11/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN JAPAN; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 23/05/2018 – THREE DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO EBOLA PATIENTS ESCAPED QUARANTINE IN CITY OF MBANDAKA – MSF

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 32.00 million shares traded or 31.69% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Com reported 326,096 shares or 7.97% of all its holdings. Bell Retail Bank reported 19,247 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. 10.71M were reported by Td Asset. Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 114,287 shares. Bennicas has invested 4.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Management Limited holds 42,252 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Management Llc owns 44,404 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 2.25 million shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,451 shares or 0.17% of the stock. White Pine Company accumulated 54,864 shares. Chilton Invest Company Limited Liability owns 1.29 million shares. Cypress Cap Group owns 86,007 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Sky Invest Ltd Company invested in 3.47% or 73,848 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.62% or 1.71 million shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92 million shares, valued at $164.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

