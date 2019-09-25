Seabridge Investment Advisors Holds Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK); As El Paso Elec Co Com New (EE) Share Price Rose, Gamco Investors Et Al Raised Its Holding

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 17,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.1. About 292,506 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co Com New (EE) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.88 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67. About 82,617 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NAT GAS: LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; 15/05/2018 – Ramius Buys New 2.3% Position in El Paso Electric; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates El Paso ISD, TX’s $16.43MM ULTs ‘AAA’ PSF/’AA’ Underlying; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.61 million activity. The insider BALCAEN FILIP bought 12,500 shares worth $1.37M.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 27,002 shares to 134,487 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hyco by 30,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,095 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

