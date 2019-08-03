Seabridge Investment Advisors Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK) Raised by $784,224 as Share Value Declined; Polen Capital Management Has Upped Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $51.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 691,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 13.59 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 billion, up from 12.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/05/2018 – In Anti-Bias Training, Starbucks Enlists Hip-Hop Artist Common, Chairman Howard Schultz; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL U.S. STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION ON MAY 29; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 13,926 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 7,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 745,323 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.57% or 156,830 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser accumulated 39 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd owns 16,518 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 2,119 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,181 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3.65M shares. The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Jag Ltd holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 235,596 shares. State Bank Of The West invested in 27,975 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Chemical Comml Bank invested 0.11% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Newfocus Fincl Limited Liability Co reported 3,046 shares stake. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 26,923 shares. Fcg Advsrs Limited Co owns 3,223 shares. New Vernon Investment Management Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 6,400 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Corp owns 19,022 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 317,939 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $995.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. 169,096 shares were sold by CULVER JOHN, worth $11.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mngmt owns 16,454 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 4 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Company has 4,008 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 15,367 were reported by Scotia. Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0.01% or 309,905 shares. Fourpoints Invest Managers Sas has invested 8.21% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Brandes Prns Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Everence Capital Management owns 3,120 shares. Aperio Lc holds 67,012 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc, California-based fund reported 118 shares. 4.21 million are owned by Blackrock. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 0.49% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Campbell Adviser Lc owns 0.17% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 2,764 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 0.01% or 2,641 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 2,101 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2,688 shares to 4,418 shares, valued at $731,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,310 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).