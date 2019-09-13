Seabridge Investment Advisors Holding in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Lowered as Market Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 58,567 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74 million, down from 97,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cf Industries Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.2. About 222,814 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 506,249 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.44 million, down from 515,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 1.10M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES 30 ROASTERY LOCATIONS OVER TIME GLOBALLY; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES HITTING 3% COMP SALES GOAL IN 3Q; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW FOOD LINE TO SAN FRANCISCO

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.85 million for 32.63 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivendi Sa (VIVHY) by 174,662 shares to 425,668 shares, valued at $11.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,763 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Texas-based Syntal Limited Co has invested 1.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). M Inc holds 14,715 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. West Coast Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.15% or 112,049 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp reported 29,701 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated has 4,165 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Preferred Lc invested in 0.62% or 21,621 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 392,427 shares. Leisure Capital holds 0.9% or 12,165 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt owns 0.15% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,408 shares. Stonehearth Capital Mgmt Lc owns 2,524 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 49,516 shares. 24,975 are held by Bennicas & Associate. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 180,495 shares. Moreover, Payden & Rygel has 1.55% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $61.13M for 43.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.