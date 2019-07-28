Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Upped Rpm International (RPM) Position; First Solar (FSLR) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed Position by $2.60 Million as Market Value Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 528,457 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RPM International: Rust-Oleum Group Has Acquired Miracle Sealants Co; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 04/04/2018 – RPM Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS; 19/03/2018 – RPM Acquires Leader In Tile And Grout Sealer Market; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.25M, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 869,765 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 13/04/2018 – KENGEN OF KENYA TO INVEST $57 MILLION ON ITS FIRST SOLAR PLANT; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – First Solar Announces New U.S. Manufacturing Plant; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itt Inc. by 14,749 shares to 76,971 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pentair Inc. (NYSE:PNR) by 33,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,657 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM) by 12,377 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,000 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).