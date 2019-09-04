Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Fedex Corp. (FDX) Holding by $962,100 as Stock Declined; Stockbridge Partners Holds Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX)

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp. (FDX) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 735 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 6,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $159.3. About 859,390 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES EXPRESS ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN 9.9%-10.4% THIS QTR; 20/03/2018 – FBI: NO REPORTED INJURIES AT FEDEX FACILITY IN SHERTZ, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX SIMILAR TO 2018, 2020 MAY BE HIGHER; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 6.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 897,844 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.77 million for 12.45 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. $513,259 worth of stock was bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. Heminger Gary R. bought $1.16M worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Wednesday, August 7.