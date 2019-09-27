Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Raised Position in Mohawk Industries (MHK) as Shares Declined; Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Holding in Spok Hldgs (SPOK) by $3.43 Million

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 17,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, up from 13,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 230,338 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Net $208.8M; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $3.89 TO $3.98, EST. $4.12; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY NET SALES $2.41 BLN VS $2.22 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Spok Hldgs Inc (SPOK) by 70.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 228,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 555,173 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.35 million, up from 326,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Spok Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 10,323 shares traded. Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) has declined 11.33% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOK News: 12/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS SAYS AGREEMENT PROVIDES, AMONG OTHERS, TODD STEIN TO BE NOMINATED CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS NO PRESENT PLAN OR PROPOSAL; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS – INTEND TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH SPOK HOLDINGS REGARDING ITS INVESTMENT AND SPOK HOLDINGS’ BOARD STRUCTURE; 12/03/2018 Spok Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPOK HOLDINGS HOLDER BRAESIDE HAS ENGAGED IN TALKS; 02/04/2018 – BRAESIDE INVESTMENTS, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Spok Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings: Todd Stein Will Be Nominated as Candidate for Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Advisory Councils Guide Future Product Enhancements to the Spok Care Connect® Platform; 25/04/2018 – Spok Holdings 1Q Rev $43.1M; 12/04/2018 – Spok Holdings and Braeside Investments Enter Nomination, Support and Standstill Agreement

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.61 million activity. BALCAEN FILIP bought $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Thursday, August 15.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $301.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Flow Inc. by 11,372 shares to 27,435 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc. by 11,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,284 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fin Corp holds 43,036 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 113,424 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 12,018 shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs holds 0.74% or 16,775 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 38,222 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Greenleaf Trust has 1,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap Incorporated stated it has 19,541 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 70,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 78,417 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Inc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ruggie Grp owns 64 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 14,785 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

