Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Raised By $700,680 Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding; Capital World Investors Has Lowered Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Position

Capital World Investors decreased Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital World Investors sold 215,800 shares as Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)’s stock rose 35.52%. The Capital World Investors holds 7.92 million shares with $720.41 million value, down from 8.14 million last quarter. Royal Gold Inc now has $8.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.52. About 275,701 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,517 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 125,150 shares with $5.13M value, up from 107,633 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $209.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 7.14M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) stake by 12,443 shares to 28,499 valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cl A stake by 561 shares and now owns 3,219 shares. Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (KRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.