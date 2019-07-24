Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) by $443,520 as Market Value Rose; As Gray Television (GTN) Share Price Rose, Horizon Investment Services Boosted by $337,575 Its Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,418 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 7,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $189.45. About 733,139 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 369,750 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 62.38% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of Gray Television Jump 10% After a Compelling Transaction – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gray Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “GRAY SETS DATE FOR FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 97,020 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 11,297 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 11,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Welch Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Citigroup reported 28,149 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Services Automobile Association reported 256,400 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% stake. Whittier Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc owns 49,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Gru accumulated 3,929 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 13,591 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $181.74M for 94.73 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Golden Minerals Announces $2.25 Million Registered Direct Offering – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. Another trade for 38,080 shares valued at $5.84 million was made by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,187 shares valued at $1.26 million was made by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by MOSS SARA E. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. Polcer Gregory sold $7.04M worth of stock or 46,233 shares.