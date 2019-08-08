Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Antares Pharma Has 1.57 Sentiment

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 400 shares with $23,000 value, down from 55,021 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $84.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $69.4. About 8.93 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm Broadcom Deal Raises National Security Concerns (Video); 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 07/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Pledges 5G Investment to Win Qualcomm Deal Approval; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm comes under pressure on legal disputes; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm quagmire, continued

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 55 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 35 sold and decreased stakes in Antares Pharma Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $535.02 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Jw Asset Management Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Healthcare Value Capital Llc owns 250,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.71% invested in the company for 10.30 million shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 441,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES H had sold 40,000 shares worth $2.03M.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6. Barclays Capital maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, July 18 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

