Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding by $700,680; As Chegg (CHGG) Shares Rose, Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 125,150 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 107,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 4.66 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 38,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 946,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10M, down from 985,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.46. About 1.38M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 561 shares to 3,219 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Group Inc. Qvc by 54,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 924 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc..

