Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Holding; Reven Housing REIT (RVEN) Has 1.33 Sentiment

Reven Housing REIT Inc (RVEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 4 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 3 decreased and sold their stakes in Reven Housing REIT Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 18,775 shares, down from 27,966 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Reven Housing REIT Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 1 New Position: 3.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,517 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 125,150 shares with $5.13 million value, up from 107,633 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $219.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.49. About 5.57M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 30/03/2018 – U.S.-China Trade War Won’t Hit Taiwan Semiconductor Sector; 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Reven Housing REIT, Inc. for 979 shares. Barclays Plc owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 477 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1 shares.

It closed at $4.1 lastly. It is down 1.11% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RVEN News: 14/03/2018 Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reven Housing REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVEN); 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss/Shr 17c; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT, Inc. Reports Full Year 2017 Results; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Core FFO/Share 8 Cents; 02/04/2018 – Reven Housing REIT 2017 Loss $1.83M

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.26 million. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

