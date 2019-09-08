Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Rpm International (RPM) Stake by $653,718; Golden Gate Private Equity Decreased Holding in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) as Stock Value Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc. (RPM) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 72,212 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 60,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 482,361 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q EPS 30c; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG SAYS RPM CUTS STAKE TO 2.6% FROM 11.4%; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 19/03/2018 – RPM – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS WITHIN ONE YEAR, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME, TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/03/2018 – RPM SEES DEAL ADDING WITHIN 1 YR EX COSTS

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.84M shares traded or 62.90% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $234.21M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 66,498 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Com invested in 13,438 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 53,383 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Keybank Association Oh holds 15,469 shares. Hollencrest Cap accumulated 323,161 shares or 1.55% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc owns 5.23 million shares. Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 15,009 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 0.03% or 5,770 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 8,448 shares stake. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Vanguard Gru invested in 0.04% or 25.59M shares. British Columbia Inv Management holds 137,543 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hudock Gru Ltd Liability invested in 445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Co invested 0.05% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87 billion and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corporation by 23,000 shares to 499,000 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $299.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12,443 shares to 28,499 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Corporation (SPW) by 31,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,310 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 15,778 shares in its portfolio. Df Dent & reported 4,285 shares. Sterling Capital Management Ltd reported 57,910 shares stake. Naples Global Ltd Llc stated it has 44,353 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated stated it has 1.35 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0% stake. Massmutual Communication Fsb Adv owns 9,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 29,915 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jane Street Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,685 shares. Hound Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 3.45 million shares. Saturna accumulated 203,286 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Sfe Counsel has invested 0.25% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 52,947 shares or 0.04% of the stock.