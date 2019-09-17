Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lifted By $549,875 Its Merck & Co (MRK) Holding; Kings Point Capital Management Has Boosted Visa (V) Position

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased Merck & Co (MRK) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,625 shares as Merck & Co (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 44,243 shares with $3.71M value, up from 37,618 last quarter. Merck & Co now has $211.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 3.47 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Carlos E. Represas to Retire From Board; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA

Kings Point Capital Management increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1179% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management acquired 6,850 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 7,431 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 581 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $393.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $175.49. About 3.53 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $192.07’s average target is 9.45% above currents $175.49 stock price. Visa had 21 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. The company was reinitiated on Thursday, July 18 by Jefferies. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of V in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7.49 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). St Germain D J Co holds 0.26% or 13,721 shares in its portfolio. Foster & Motley holds 0.04% or 1,443 shares. Prudential Inc accumulated 3.90 million shares. Wallace Capital Management reported 1,531 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 0.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raub Brock Cap Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 0.07% stake. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 223,470 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Hennessy invested in 16,965 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Pinnacle Limited Co has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,777 shares. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd reported 75,054 shares. Fayerweather Charles holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,050 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 7.08 million shares or 1.1% of the stock.

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Dxc Technology Co stake by 71,511 shares to 889 valued at $49,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 4,762 shares and now owns 111,929 shares. Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was reduced too.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spx Flow Inc. stake by 11,372 shares to 27,435 valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stake by 27,935 shares and now owns 32,001 shares. Gci Liberty Inc. Class A was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Company has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.60’s average target is 13.21% above currents $82.68 stock price. Merck & Company had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.