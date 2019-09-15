Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Increased Deere & Company (DE) Stake by $507,540; Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Position in Moodys (MCO) by $2.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 18,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N – 2018/2019 PROJECTION FOR U.S. FARM COMMODITY PRICES FOR SOYBEANS IS $9.55 PER BUSHEL; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO. RAISES DIV; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 12,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 82,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, up from 69,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $212.28. About 645,663 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Goldman Sachs (senior at A3) And Affiliates; Changes Outlook To Negative On Rated Operating Subsidiaries, Stable Outlook On Holdco; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa1 To Carolina Beach, Nc; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Rating To Seattle, Wa’s 2018a Electric Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Fond Du Lac County, Wi Go Notes; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Tulsa County Isd No. 5 (Jenks), Ok’s Goult; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS MGCCT’S Baa1 RATINGS ON PURCHASE ANNOUNCEMENT;; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Northside Isd’s, Tx $203.6m Goult Refunding Bonds, Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – ESKOM’S RATINGS OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Singapore’s Credit Profile Reflects Wide Range Of Strengths

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

