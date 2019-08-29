Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $995,440 as Market Value Declined; Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Raised Its Stake by $887,400 as Share Price Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 94,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.82. About 224,781 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 30/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming April Traffic Rose 3.7%; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS DOWN 3.7% IN MARCH :GWR US

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $91.83. About 1.39 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 3.03M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru reported 16,000 shares stake. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Llc Ct reported 1.01 million shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd invested in 3,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Wellington Mngmt Llp owns 0.1% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 4.94M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Com, Maryland-based fund reported 4,946 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 16,742 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 150,852 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc, New York-based fund reported 242 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Limited Liability owns 356,379 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 4,254 shares.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genesee & Wyoming Inc.’s (NYSE:GWR) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brookfield to Acquire Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) for Close to $9 billion – Reuters (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Choice Terminalâ„¢ Bulk Transfer Facility Opens on G&W’s Georgia Southwestern Railroad – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GENESEE & WYOMING INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Surface Transportation Board Seeks Comments On Genesee & Wyoming Deal – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 890,735 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc holds 3,440 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 1.76 million shares. Ent Financial reported 209 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 18,682 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Com owns 1.08 million shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,248 shares or 0% of the stock. Dodge & Cox has invested 2.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 311 shares. Girard Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 10,668 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 1.15M are held by Cap Intl Investors. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 36,283 shares. 798 are held by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.