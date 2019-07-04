Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Decreased By $3.11 Million Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position; Spectrasite (SSI) Sentiment Is 0.33

Spectrasite Inc (SSI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.39, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 6 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 reduced and sold equity positions in Spectrasite Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.49 million shares, down from 9.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Spectrasite Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 3 New Position: 3.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) stake by 99.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 54,621 shares as Qualcomm (QCOM)’s stock rose 67.20%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 400 shares with $23,000 value, down from 55,021 last quarter. Qualcomm now has $93.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 5.29M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $3 BLN IN RESEARCH AND ENGINEERING IN U.S; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q Rev $5.26B

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.09 million. The Company’s merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced brand name and private label apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website and send program.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Stage Stores, Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owns 71,604 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spark Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 123,100 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares.

More notable recent Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stage Stores Addresses NYSE Listing Standards – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Path Out For Stage Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol: Growth Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stage Stores’ (SSI) CEO Michael Glazer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DTG2Go Acquires SSI Digital Print Services NYSE:DLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 32,510 shares traded. Stage Stores, Inc. (SSI) has declined 60.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.88% the S&P500. Some Historical SSI News: 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.95 TO $1.35; 08/03/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.61 BLN TO $1.64 BLN; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES INC SSI.N – COMPANY NOW PLANS FOLLOWING FOR FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $35 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Sales $1.61B-$1.64B; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Now Sees Closing Additional 30-35 Department Stores in FY18 Vs Closing 25-30; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stage Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSI); 08/03/2018 Stage Stores 4Q Net $5.64M; 24/05/2018 – Stage Stores Backs FY18 Loss/Shr $1.35-Loss 95c; 08/03/2018 – Stage Stores 4Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – STAGE STORES SEES FY CAPITAL SPENDING $30M-$35M VS $30M VIEW

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.90 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Qualcomm Stockâ€™s Easy Gains May Be Over – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm News: Why QCOM Stock Is Down Today – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm loses bid to pause antitrust ruling – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcommâ€™s New Processor Is An Underrated Game-Changer – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: QCOM, VZ, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Savings Bank & Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.74% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 118,522 were accumulated by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2,330 shares. Bartlett And invested in 150,740 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.32% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.54% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 405,230 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 23,705 shares. The Illinois-based First LP has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Greenleaf reported 21,129 shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Concorde Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited owns 27,154 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 28 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $88 target. Mizuho downgraded the shares of QCOM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank downgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 23 to “Hold” rating. Evercore maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $60 target in Monday, January 14 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2.