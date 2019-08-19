Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Celgene (CELG) by $1.17 Million; As Arista Networks (ANET) Share Price Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (CELG) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85,000, down from 13,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 1.69M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS About $8.95 Ex-June Dilution; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – The PM bureau: $CELG, Fidelity backed – Seattle’s Nohla closes $45M to bring novel stem cell treatment for leukemia to late-stage trials; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis Oncology/Immuno-Oncology Program; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.70-$8.90; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 24,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $223.47. About 624,881 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 04/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC ANET.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $303 FROM $292; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,811 shares to 8,483 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Arista’s Exposure To A Few Giant Firms Could Be A Long-Term Achilles’ Heel – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Own Arista Networks Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arista ticks up after Q4 beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 14, 2019.