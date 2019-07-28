Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Cut Estee Lauder Cos. (EL) Holding By $443,520; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering CBS (CBS)

Among 4 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CBS had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 15. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) earned “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Monday, February 11. See CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $57 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $72

15/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $54

11/02/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL) stake by 37.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,688 shares as Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. (EL)’s stock rose 9.52%. The Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc holds 4,418 shares with $731,000 value, down from 7,106 last quarter. Estee Lauder Cos. Inc. now has $69.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.85. About 1.43M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/05/2018 – CBS’s “60 Minutes” ran a segment Sunday night on Google’s unparalleled power in search; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: INCLINED TO HAVE MOONVES LEAD COMBINED CBS-VIACOM; 22/05/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to challenge Redstone over bylaws change; 27/03/2018 – BOSTON TO LET NUTONOMY, OPTIMUS RESUME SELF-DRIVING TESTS: CBS; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @Dav…; 16/05/2018 – CBS ASKED DELAWARE COURT TO BLOCK REDSTONES OVER VOTING POWER; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 21/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: 4-star Thompson High School 2019 quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has committed to Alabama, his family anno…; 09/04/2018 – VIACOM INC HAS ASKED CBS CORP FOR 0.68 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM CLASS B SHARE, VS INITIAL CBS OFFER OF 0.55

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Warns That DirectTV, U-Verse Might Drop Network If Deal Isn’t Reached By July 19 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.43 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.47 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS Corporation shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.41% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 29,302 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 55 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 0.42% or 10,700 shares. 22,088 are held by Chilton Lc. 2,180 are held by First Mercantile Trust. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 4,685 shares. 167,697 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Whitnell & Com has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 217 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 6,837 are held by Magnetar Lc. South Dakota Investment Council owns 387,102 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Wallace Management has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd has 1.86% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 69,674 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 272,308 shares. Trexquant Investment LP has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Vident Invest Advisory Llc stated it has 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Argent Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. 2,300 were reported by Cannell Peter B And. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,855 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc invested 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Maple Cap Mngmt stated it has 1,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citadel Advisors Limited reported 64,557 shares. Raub Brock Capital Lp has invested 4.75% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider Demsey John sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24 million. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. The insider MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42 million. O’HARE MICHAEL also sold $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. Shares for $1.26 million were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $142 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 8. As per Thursday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Berenberg. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 7 report.